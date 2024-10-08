Husker Defense "Bows Their Necks!" and Defeats a Tough Rutgers Team, 14-7
SMQ also invited Dean Kathy Farrell on the podcast to discuss her No. 7-ranked online MBA program and other College of Business matters.
SMQ believes that Kathy Farrell, dean of Nebraska's College of Business, should be paid more than Matt Rhule because her program is ranked higher!
But Matt and Tony White deserve a lot of credit for a defensive performance against Rutgers "that is better than any that I have been a part of" according to Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule.
