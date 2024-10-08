All Huskers

Husker Defense "Bows Their Necks!" and Defeats a Tough Rutgers Team, 14-7

SMQ also invited Dean Kathy Farrell on the podcast to discuss her No. 7-ranked online MBA program and other College of Business matters.

Jay Stockwell

Huskers Defense HOLDS Against Rutgers
Sunday Morning QB Nebraska Edition
SMQ believes that Kathy Farrell, dean of Nebraska's College of Business, should be paid more than Matt Rhule because her program is ranked higher!

But Matt and Tony White deserve a lot of credit for a defensive performance against Rutgers "that is better than any that I have been a part of" according to Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule.

Jay Stockwell
JAY STOCKWELL

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

