SMQ Invades California for Nebraska's UCLA/USC Takedowns!
We predict “Windy and 60s,” just like Bob and Jay on Saturday!
In this story:
Don’t take UCLA lightly. The 2-5 Bruins have played a fierce schedule.
But SMQ predicts a stout Nebraska defense and stable special teams, and that Marcus Satterfield is sick of getting chirped at from every direction.
Look for a 24-7 Nebraska win and a return to bowl eligibility for the Huskers
