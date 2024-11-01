All Huskers

SMQ Invades California for Nebraska's UCLA/USC Takedowns!

We predict “Windy and 60s,” just like Bob and Jay on Saturday!

Jay Stockwell

SMQ's Nebraska-UCLA Football Preview & Prediction
Don’t take UCLA lightly. The 2-5 Bruins have played a fierce schedule.

But SMQ predicts a stout Nebraska defense and stable special teams, and that Marcus Satterfield is sick of getting chirped at from every direction.

Look for a 24-7 Nebraska win and a return to bowl eligibility for the Huskers

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

