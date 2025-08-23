All Huskers

SMQ Predicts a Major Season-3 Matt Rhule Bounce for Nebraska Football!

Sunday Morning Quarterback welcomes Demoine "DeMo" Adams, CEO of TeamMates and former Husker defensive end under coach Frank Solich.

Can Matt Rhule’s Huskers Finally Break Through? | Demoine Adams on Nebraska 2025
Expectations for Nebraska football in 2025 are sky high amongst the SMQ crew and their guest.  George and Bob have us in the conference championship game and the College Football Playoff.  DeMo has us losing to Iowa in a year-end gut punch.  Only Commander Stockwell, USNR (ret.), takes a more sober yet still successful 8-4 view.

SMQ is proud to extend our relationship with David Max, Joe Hudson and HuskerMax team for our third year.  We are very excited for coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the entire Husker team.  GO BIG RED!

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

