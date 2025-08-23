SMQ Predicts a Major Season-3 Matt Rhule Bounce for Nebraska Football!
Expectations for Nebraska football in 2025 are sky high amongst the SMQ crew and their guest. George and Bob have us in the conference championship game and the College Football Playoff. DeMo has us losing to Iowa in a year-end gut punch. Only Commander Stockwell, USNR (ret.), takes a more sober yet still successful 8-4 view.
SMQ is proud to extend our relationship with David Max, Joe Hudson and HuskerMax team for our third year. We are very excited for coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the entire Husker team. GO BIG RED!
