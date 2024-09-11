SMQ Predicts Utter Domination of Northern Iowa by Nebraska, 46-10.
Special guest DeMoine Adams joins Jay and Bob to talk recruiting, rushing the field, and defensive domination.
In this story:
The SMQ team and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams are still a little hung over from the victory over Colorado but shake it off to predict a rout of the Panthers of Northern Iowa. We get DeMo's perspective on recruiting and defensive domination and his take on whether he'd want a single digit on his Husker uniform. Hit the play button above to watch.
Please subscribe to SMQ on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified