All Huskers

SMQ Reviews Nebraska Football's Epic Beatdown of the Colorado Buffaloes, 28-10

Jay and George describe the incredible in-person atmosphere at Memorial Stadium.

Jay Stockwell

SMQ reviews the epic beatdown of the Colorado Buffalo, 28-10
SMQ reviews the epic beatdown of the Colorado Buffalo, 28-10 / Sunday Morning QB Nebraska Edition
In this story:

The Blackshirts came and delivered the pain to Colorado before a loud and raucous crowd in Lincoln. The offense once again held onto the ball and put crooked numbers up on the scoreboard as the Huskers DOMINATED Colorado.

Please subscribe to SMQ on SpotifyiTunes, and YouTube.

MORE: Alabama 4-Star LB Commit: Nebraska Recruiting Visit 'Exceeded Expectations'

MORE: Tales From South Stadium: Attendance Streaks, Family, and Nebraska Football

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: Creighton

MORE: Despite Impressive Win, Matt Rhule Says There's Lots for Nebraska to Fix

MORE: Matt Rhule's Nebraska Program is the Antithesis of Deion Sanders' Colorado

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Jay Stockwell

JAY STOCKWELL

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

Home/Football