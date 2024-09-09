SMQ Reviews Nebraska Football's Epic Beatdown of the Colorado Buffaloes, 28-10
Jay and George describe the incredible in-person atmosphere at Memorial Stadium.
In this story:
The Blackshirts came and delivered the pain to Colorado before a loud and raucous crowd in Lincoln. The offense once again held onto the ball and put crooked numbers up on the scoreboard as the Huskers DOMINATED Colorado.
Please subscribe to SMQ on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.
MORE: Alabama 4-Star LB Commit: Nebraska Recruiting Visit 'Exceeded Expectations'
MORE: Tales From South Stadium: Attendance Streaks, Family, and Nebraska Football
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: Creighton
MORE: Despite Impressive Win, Matt Rhule Says There's Lots for Nebraska to Fix
MORE: Matt Rhule's Nebraska Program is the Antithesis of Deion Sanders' Colorado
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified