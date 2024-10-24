Out of the Frying Pan and Into the Inferno as Nebraska Travels to Columbus for Its Second Midterm Exam
Marcus Satterfield "has to remind himself to run" and doesn't have a handle on basic performance metrics of his offense. Expectations are on the floor after the offensive coordinator held a press conference.
There is still a lot to play for as Nebraska could become bowl-eligible this week, but SMQ sees another blowout loss at 42-7 from Jay. Bob's 11-1 preseason prediction is already in a landfill near Anselmo-Merna, Nebraska. The only choice was do we dump it in Anselmo or Merna? Bob is coming in with 35-21 Buckeyes. Jay's prediction of a 9-3 season lives on but only by a thread! Both of us are calling the over at 48.5. Hold on tight. This could be a track meet!
