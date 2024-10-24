All Huskers

Out of the Frying Pan and Into the Inferno as Nebraska Travels to Columbus for Its Second Midterm Exam

Marcus Satterfield "has to remind himself to run" and doesn't have a handle on basic performance metrics of his offense. Expectations are on the floor after the offensive coordinator held a press conference.

Jay Stockwell

SMQ's 2024 Nebraska-Ohio State Preview & Prediction
SMQ's 2024 Nebraska-Ohio State Preview & Prediction /
In this story:

There is still a lot to play for as Nebraska could become bowl-eligible this week, but SMQ sees another blowout loss at 42-7 from Jay. Bob's 11-1 preseason prediction is already in a landfill near Anselmo-Merna, Nebraska. The only choice was do we dump it in Anselmo or Merna? Bob is coming in with 35-21 Buckeyes. Jay's prediction of a 9-3 season lives on but only by a thread! Both of us are calling the over at 48.5. Hold on tight. This could be a track meet!

Please subscribe to SMQ on SpotifyiTunes and YouTube.

MORE: Was Ohio State's Roster Bought With NIL Money?

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball to Play Big Ten Opponent at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2025

MORE: Nebraska Football's Rahmir Johnson Ruled Out for Huskers' Game Against Ohio State

MORE: Matt Rhule Does Not Want His Team to Overreact to the Indiana Loss

MORE: Nebraska-Indiana Blowout Ends as One of Most Watched Games of Week Eight

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Jay Stockwell
JAY STOCKWELL

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

Home/Football