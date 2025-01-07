SMQ Visits Las Vegas for the Season-End Podcast. Matt Rhule Gets an A+ Rating as CEO of the Husker Franchise.
Bob and Jay visit a friend of the SMQ Podcast, Tim Miles, in Las Vegas where his San Jose State Spartans were playing UNLV.
In this story:
Nebraska follows up a spirited performance in the Pinstripe Bowl with some deft moves in the transfer portal, racking up the top-rated transfer class in the Big Ten and eighth in the nation.
As a bonus, the SMQ crew took over the sports book at The Fontainebleau Hotel to watch Fred Hoiberg’s basketball team beat UCLA.
All in all, a great basketball day and wrap-up to the season for SMQ.
See you at the spring game! GO BIG RED!
