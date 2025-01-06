All Huskers

Southern Illinois Transfer Defensive Back Jamir Conn Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers get another talented addition with ties to the Kansas City area.

Jamir Conn's committed announcement graphic.
Jamir Conn's committed announcement graphic. / @ConnJamir
Nebraska football has picked up another defender from the transfer portal.

Former Southern Illinois defensive back Jamir Conn has committed to the Huskers. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Conn played in 23 games over two seasons for the Salukis. In 2023, he tallied 11 tackles and three pass deflections. Those numbers jumped this fall to 57 tackles and six pass deflections.

A graduate of Lee's Summit North, Conn is another Kansas City area addition for the Big Red. He played for NU senior football assistant Jamar Mozee, who joined the Nebraska staff in July.

