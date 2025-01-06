Southern Illinois Transfer Defensive Back Jamir Conn Commits to Nebraska
The Huskers get another talented addition with ties to the Kansas City area.
In this story:
Nebraska football has picked up another defender from the transfer portal.
Former Southern Illinois defensive back Jamir Conn has committed to the Huskers. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Conn played in 23 games over two seasons for the Salukis. In 2023, he tallied 11 tackles and three pass deflections. Those numbers jumped this fall to 57 tackles and six pass deflections.
A graduate of Lee's Summit North, Conn is another Kansas City area addition for the Big Red. He played for NU senior football assistant Jamar Mozee, who joined the Nebraska staff in July.
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Sixth in Big Ten
MORE: Cinematic Recap for Nebrasketball's Upset Over No. 15 UCLA
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Snaps Losing Skid, Holds Off Penn State
MORE: Matt Rhule Leads Nebraska Football Into an Era of Great Unknowns
MORE: I-80 Club: Which Football Program Did Nebraska Fans Hate The Most?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified