All Huskers

Sunday Morning Quarterback: Huskers Roll 40-7 vs. UTEP

Nebraska's quarterback, receivers, running backs, offense, defense and special teams all impressed. Next up, the Buffaloes!

Joe Hudson

Sunday Morning Quarterback: Nebraska-UTEP football game review
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Nebraska-UTEP football game review /
In this story:

Nebraska football delivered an impressive performance against UTEP, securing a commanding victory with a final score of 40-7. In an exciting college debut, quarterback Dylan Raiola showcased his talent by throwing for 238 yards and connecting for two touchdowns, demonstrating both poise and skill in leading the Cornhuskers' offense. The team's overpowering defense and cohesive balanced gameplay contributed significantly to this decisive win, setting a positive tone for the remainder of the season.

Next up, Colorado.  Saturday night will be a spectacle!

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Joe Hudson

JOE HUDSON

Joe Hudson has operated a Husker-related website since 1995 and joined forces with David Max to form HuskerPedia (later renamed HuskerMax) in 1999. It began as a hobby during his 35 years as a newspaper editor and reporter, a career that included stints at the Lincoln Star, Omaha World-Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and Denver Post. In Denver, Joe was chief of the copy desk during his final 16 years at the Post. He is proud to have been involved in Pulitzer Prize-winning projects in both Philadelphia and Denver. Joe has been a Nebraska football fan since the mid-1960s during his childhood in Omaha. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in journalism and economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He resides a few freeway exits north of Colorado Springs and enjoys bicycling and walking his dogs in his spare time. You can reach him at joeroyhud@outlook.com.

Home/Football