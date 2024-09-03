Sunday Morning Quarterback: Huskers Roll 40-7 vs. UTEP
Nebraska's quarterback, receivers, running backs, offense, defense and special teams all impressed. Next up, the Buffaloes!
In this story:
Nebraska football delivered an impressive performance against UTEP, securing a commanding victory with a final score of 40-7. In an exciting college debut, quarterback Dylan Raiola showcased his talent by throwing for 238 yards and connecting for two touchdowns, demonstrating both poise and skill in leading the Cornhuskers' offense. The team's overpowering defense and cohesive balanced gameplay contributed significantly to this decisive win, setting a positive tone for the remainder of the season.
Next up, Colorado. Saturday night will be a spectacle!
