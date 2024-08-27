SMQ Predicts Major Success for Husker Football and a Playoff Berth
The Huskers will bounce back from a very tough season in 2023. Two future NFL quarterbacks in the quarterback room, coupled with amazing weapons on the outside, will dramatically improve the turnover-plagued offense from last season.
An already stout defense will benefit from the maturation of key senior leaders returning and will be anchored by the best defensive line in the league: Death Row. This plus an enhanced coaching group with John Butler could make this defense the top defense in the Big Ten.
This could be the year we’ve been waiting for 20 years as long-suffering Husker fans.
