The Go Big Redcast: Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa Edition
The Huskers are a heavy favorite in their first ever matchup.
In this story:
It's Nebraska vs Northern Iowa Week. How will Coach Rhule and the boys handle the sudden hype and respect being thrown their way nationally? Special thanks to our new partner, HuskerMax for powering our stats comparisons and NU-UNI prediction segments.
0:00 Intro
8:43 Pump the Breaks
17:33 National CFB Discussion
38:13 By The Numbers (Powered by HuskerMax)
55:22 NU-UNI Predictions (Powered by HuskerMax)
59:50 Courtside Cooking 🏐
1:12:45 Parting Shots
MORE: Keys to Victory: Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa
MORE: Huskers Up Three Spots in Latest Big Ten Rankings from College Huddle
MORE: SMQ Predicts Utter Domination of Northern Iowa by Nebraska, 46-10.
MORE: Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes Addresses Husker Dylan Raiola Comparisons: 'A Great Football Player'
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published