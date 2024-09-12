All Huskers

The Go Big Redcast: Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa Edition

The Huskers are a heavy favorite in their first ever matchup.

David Max

Go Big Redcast: Northern Iowa edition
Go Big Redcast: Northern Iowa edition /
In this story:

It's Nebraska vs Northern Iowa Week. How will Coach Rhule and the boys handle the sudden hype and respect being thrown their way nationally? Special thanks to our new partner, HuskerMax for powering our stats comparisons and NU-UNI prediction segments.

0:00 Intro
8:43 Pump the Breaks
17:33 National CFB Discussion
38:13 By The Numbers (Powered by HuskerMax)
55:22 NU-UNI Predictions (Powered by HuskerMax)
59:50 Courtside Cooking 🏐
1:12:45 Parting Shots

MORE: Keys to Victory: Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa

MORE: Huskers Up Three Spots in Latest Big Ten Rankings from College Huddle

MORE: SMQ Predicts Utter Domination of Northern Iowa by Nebraska, 46-10.

MORE: Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes Addresses Husker Dylan Raiola Comparisons: 'A Great Football Player'

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
David Max

DAVID MAX

David Max has been a Husker fan since Bob Devaney's first year in 1962. Season tickets have been in the family since the south end zone was built in 1964. He started HuskerMax with Joe Hudson in September of 1999. David published a book titled 50 Years of Husker Memories in 2012. Most of his articles will be from a historical perspective. You can reach David at bigredmax@yahoo.com.

Home/Football