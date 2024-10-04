All Huskers

The Go Big Redcast: Sizing Up Unbeaten Rutgers and More

Nebraska football faces a pivotal game against the Scarlet Knight on Homecoming Day in Lincoln. The Redcast crew makes its predictions and talks Husker hoops and more.

In this story:

The Redcast gets together to discuss Nebraska football's Homecoming matchup Saturday with undefeated Rutgers and checks in with Redcast Abbie on a train back from Big Ten Basketball Media Days. The Husker volleyball team has now swept six of its last seven opponents, Hit the play button above to watch.

• 0:00 - Intro
• 8:50 - Pump the Brakes
• 11:55 - By the Numbers
• 23:39 - NU-Rutgers Predictions
• 27:35 - Courtside Cooking
• 41:00 - Neebrasketball
• 59:24 - Parting Shots

