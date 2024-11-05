The Go Big Redcast: UCLA Recap, Matt Rhule's Press Conference & Bye Week Blues
An airing of grievances, plus some volleyball and basketball
In this story:
The Redcast sits down and does an airing of grievances over the UCLA game and the Huskers' season so far. We touch on Husker men’s & women’s basketball, the volleyball victories over Wisconsin & Northwestern, and how thankful we are that there’s another bye week.
