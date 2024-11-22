The Impact of Losing Tommi Hill for Nebraska Football Could Be Great
Nebraska will face the remainder of its regular season without senior cornerback Tommi Hill, a significant blow to the Huskers' defensive secondary.
Head coach Matt Rhule announced Thursday that Hill, who has battled plantar fasciitis throughout the year, is officially sidelined for the final two regular-season games. While there is hope he might recover in time for bowl practices—assuming Nebraska secures bowl eligibility—the team will need to adapt to his absence in critical matchups against Wisconsin and Iowa.
Hill, a transfer from Arizona State in 2022, has been a key contributor since joining Nebraska. His career in Lincoln includes 19 starts over 41 games, amassing 44 tackles and five interceptions. Despite high expectations for his senior season, Hill's nagging foot injury hindered his ability to perform at full speed, leading to visible struggles on the field. Rhule acknowledged that Hill's diminished capacity contributed to several pivotal plays for opposing offenses, including touchdowns against USC and Indiana.
Hill’s departure leaves Nebraska’s defense without one of its most experienced players at a crucial juncture, although junior Ceyair Wright has performed admirably in his absence. As the team sits at 5-5, needing one win to reach bowl eligibility, the Huskers must rely on less experienced players to step up in the secondary. While Nebraska’s defense has shown resilience under Rhule and defensive coordinator Tony White's guidance, losing Hill’s versatility and veteran presence will require adjustments, particularly against Wisconsin’s rushing attack and Iowa’s opportunistic offense.
For Hill, the season’s premature end is a disappointment, but his invitation to the Senior Bowl underscores his professional potential. Husker fans will undoubtedly appreciate his contributions over the past two seasons, even as they hope the team can rally to finish strong in his absence.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.