Three Games That Will Define Nebraska’s Season in 2025

Taking a look at the most critical games for Nebraska football in 2025.

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule at his mid-winter press conference on Feb. 1, 2025.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule at his mid-winter press conference on Feb. 1, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

What are the most pivotal games for Nebraska in 2025? What games will come to define the season for the Big Red? The Common Fans dive in for a discussion about the most important games on the schedule as the Huskers look to build on their bowl season in 2024. 

  • Does anyone like PJ Fleck?
  • The hate for Iowa burns strong. 
  • First conference game at home vs. Michigan is massive. 
  • USC is a mystery. 
  • Surprisingly, Penn State doesn’t come up until late in the episode. 
  • What about Game 1? Yet another unorthodox season opener, as the Huskers will open the season on the road against a Power 5 opponent for the first time in five years. 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!

