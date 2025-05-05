Three Games That Will Define Nebraska’s Season in 2025
Taking a look at the most critical games for Nebraska football in 2025.
In this story:
What are the most pivotal games for Nebraska in 2025? What games will come to define the season for the Big Red? The Common Fans dive in for a discussion about the most important games on the schedule as the Huskers look to build on their bowl season in 2024.
- Does anyone like PJ Fleck?
- The hate for Iowa burns strong.
- First conference game at home vs. Michigan is massive.
- USC is a mystery.
- Surprisingly, Penn State doesn’t come up until late in the episode.
- What about Game 1? Yet another unorthodox season opener, as the Huskers will open the season on the road against a Power 5 opponent for the first time in five years.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
