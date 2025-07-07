Tom Osborne: Chasing the Crown
In the third episode of their deep dive into Tom Osborne’s career, the Common Fans talk to Husker legend Steve Taylor and former Lincoln Journal Star sportswriter Ken Hambleton about TO’s teams of the 1980s.
In this story:
- TO takes things to another level.
- With five conference titles from 1980 to 1989, Nebraska had more wins than any other college football team in the decade.
- Huskers come agonizingly close to two national championships.
- Starting to beat Oklahoma.
- The crew discusses the famous 1984 Orange Bowl and Osborne’s decision to go for two, the infamous 1982 Penn State game, and much more.
Plus, Steve shares some illuminating insights into his time as a recruit and a player:
- A hilarious recruiting trip to Minnesota involving Lou Holtz and Dave Winfield.
- Other recruiting shenanigans.
- TO’s standards.
- Steve’s outstanding playing career.
- The challenging non-conference schedules in those days.
- Falling behind the speedy Florida schools.
- Lessons from Coach Osborne.
- Plus much more!
Thanks to Steve Taylor and Ken Hambleton for joining us for this conversation. GBR for LIFE!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
