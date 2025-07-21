Tom Osborne: Dynasty

All Huskers

Looking at the final three years of TO's tenure leading Nebraska football.

TJ Birkel

Aug 28, 1994; E. Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tom Osborne on the sideline against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 1994 Kickoff Classic at Giants Stadium.
College Football Hall of Famer Grant Wistrom and Omaha World Herald legend Tom Shatel join the Common Fans for the fifth episode of the Tom Osborne series. This episode focuses on the 1995-1997 seasons. 

  • The dominance of the 1995 team.
  • Averaged over 53 points per game; gave up just 14 and a half.
  • They averaged more than 556 rushing yards per game. 
  • No team came within 14 points of them on the final scoreboard.
  • Of the three Top 10 teams they played during the regular season, they won 49-25, 44-21, and 41-3. 
  • Completely dismantled #2 Florida in the Fiesta Bowl. 
  • The Lawrence Phillips event. 
  • Was TO’s handling of the situation fair/appropriate?
  • National backlash.
  • Impact on the team.
  • Losing Brook Berringer. 
  • Step back in 1996.
  • TO’s steadiness.
  • Wistrom and Jason Peter’s decision to return in 1997.
  • Osborne’s decision to retire.
  • Miracle at Missouri.
  • The question is not if Nebraska would have beat Michigan in 1997. The only question is how many touchdowns the Huskers would have won by. 
  • Plus so much more! 

Thanks to Grant Wistrom and Tom Shatel for joining us for this outstanding discussion. GBR for LIFE! 

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch above! 

