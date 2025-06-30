Tom Osborne: The Head Man
In the second episode of the Common Fans’ deep dive into Tom Osborne’s career, the boys look at TO’s early days as Nebraska’s head coach in the 1970s.
In this story:
- Husker legend Tom Ruud discusses his days playing for both Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne.
- Long time sportswriters Mike Babcock and Brandon Vogel also join the conversation.
- Changing of the guard from Devaney to Osborne.
- Early struggles to beat Oklahoma.
- Storyline that TO “can’t win the big one” begins to emerge.
- After the pressure cooker of his first several years, Osborne actually interviews for the head coaching job at Colorado.
- By the end of the decade, TO is firmly in place in Lincoln, and has established himself as an excellent head coach with a program on the rise heading into the 1980s.
Thanks to Tom Ruud, Mike Babcock and Brandon Vogel for joining us for this conversation. GBR for LIFE!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above now!
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published