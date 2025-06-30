All Huskers

Tom Osborne: The Head Man

In the second episode of the Common Fans’ deep dive into Tom Osborne’s career, the boys look at TO’s early days as Nebraska’s head coach in the 1970s. 

TJ Birkel

Tom Osborne, Rich Glover and Johnny Rodgers at the 1972 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Rodgers won the trophy and Glover finished third in the voting.
Tom Osborne, Rich Glover and Johnny Rodgers at the 1972 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Rodgers won the trophy and Glover finished third in the voting. / 1973 Nebraska Football Media Guide
In this story:
  • Husker legend Tom Ruud discusses his days playing for both Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne. 
  • Long time sportswriters Mike Babcock and Brandon Vogel also join the conversation. 
  • Changing of the guard from Devaney to Osborne. 
  • Early struggles to beat Oklahoma. 
  • Storyline that TO “can’t win the big one” begins to emerge. 
  • After the pressure cooker of his first several years, Osborne actually interviews for the head coaching job at Colorado. 
  • By the end of the decade, TO is firmly in place in Lincoln, and has established himself as an excellent head coach with a program on the rise heading into the 1980s. 

Thanks to Tom Ruud, Mike Babcock and Brandon Vogel for joining us for this conversation. GBR for LIFE! 

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch above now!

More from Nebraska on SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
TJ Birkel
TJ BIRKEL

T.J. Birkel is the creator and co-host of the Common Fan Podcast, a Nebraska football podcast focused entirely on Husker football, all the time. We aim to create meaningful episodes and written commentary that fans like us will enjoy, infused with heavy doses of fun and frivolity. We work hard to cover the latest Husker news of the day; to provide insightful commentary and analysis on all things Husker football; and to bring unique stories and perspectives that may not be covered by the media but that Common Fans will enjoy. GBR for LIFE!

Home/Football