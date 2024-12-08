UCF Rehires Former Nebraska Quarterback, Head Coach Scott Frost
Scott Frost will be back on the sideline in 2025.
The former Nebraska football national championship winning quarterback is returning to major college football, as the University of Central Florida announced Saturday night that Frost will be the next head football coach at UCF. Frost and the program agreed on a five-year contract through the 2029 season.
Frost was last in college football as the head coach at Nebraska, his alma mater, where he finished 16-31 overall and was fired after a 1-2 start to the 2022 campaign. The former Cornhusker quarterback led Nebraska for four full seasons, with his best overall record coming in 2019 at 5-7. Nebraska never reached a bowl game during Frost's tenure.
Despite his tumultuous time in Lincoln, UCF felt confident that Frost could return the Knights to their former glory under their next head coach. Frost was part of a two-year stint in Orlando from 2016-2017, culminating in UCF's historic 13-0 season that included an AAC championship and a "national championship" that is recognized by the school. The 2017 season included a victory over No. 7 Auburn in the 2018 Peach Bowl, securing UCF's first undefeated season in school history.
UCF's turnaround during Frost's two years in Orlando is regarded as one of the greatest in college football history, going from a winless 0-12 program in 2015 to unbeaten two years later. Frost was recognized as the national coach of the year in 2017 and was plucked by then-Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos as the next coach for the Cornhuskers.
“I’m deeply honored to return to UCF, a school that has always held a special place in my heart,” Frost said in the press release from UCF. “The foundation we built here has only grown stronger, and I am thrilled to continue shaping this program’s legacy. As we prepare for year three in the Big 12 Conference, I look forward to working alongside our dedicated student-athletes, talented staff, and passionate fans to reach new heights together.”
Frost's coaching tenure has included coordinator roles beginning at Northern Iowa in 2008, followed by a stop in Eugene at Oregon under coach Chip Kelly where the former Cornhusker quarterback led the Ducks wide receivers. After four seasons in Eugene, Frost became offensive coordinator under coach Mark Helfrich, aiding quarterback Marcus Mariota to a Heisman Trophy win and a berth in the College Football Playoff national championship game. His 2014 coaching performance earned the Broyles Award, recognizing the nation's top assistant coach in college football.
This season, Frost has been serving as a coaching consultant for the Los Angeles Rams.
“Today marks an exciting reunion for UCF Football as we welcome back Scott Frost, a coach who ignites the spirit and passion of Knight Nation,” UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir said in the press release. “Scott’s love for his players, along with his leadership, enthusiasm and vision were pivotal in making the decision to bring him back to UCF. Throughout this national search, his passion for UCF was clear. I believe no one wanted to lead our program more than Scott.”
Fan reception from both of Frost's previous schools has been generally positive, with Nebraska football fans wishing their former coach the best as he moves into his next role. Central Florida fans agreed, saying the relationship between Frost and Central Florida feels like a step in the right direction for both programs.
Many things have changed for both Frost and the UCF program since their split in 2017, including the Knights' move to the Big 12 Conference. Rather than facing Memphis, South Florida, and Temple in conference play as the Knights did in their undefeated season, Frost will instead face his first round of old Big 12 foes with Baylor, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and Kansas while adding in the likes of West Virginia, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU.
Central Florida finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 Big 12 play. The Knights lost their final three games of the season and ended with a 3-4 home record. Gus Malzahn elected to step down from his head coaching role to accept the offensive coordinator position at Florida State following the season. Central Florida's first two seasons in the Big 12 have included a 6-7 finish in 2023 and this year's 4-8 season.
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Advances to Sweet 16 with Sweep of Miami
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Blown Out in Big Ten Opener
MORE: Nebrasketball Embarrassed in Conference Opener at Michigan State
MORE: Nebraska Wide Receiver Dae'vonn Hall to Enter Transfer Portal
MORE: Trying to Make Sense of a Wild Week for Nebraska Football
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.