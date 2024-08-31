Watch: Husker Football Releases Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener
Nebraska football gameday in Lincoln has finally arrived, and with it come high expectations, a true freshman quarterback, and the hype video.
On Saturday morning, Nebraska posted on its social media pages and YouTube to get fans excited for the 2024 season opener against Texas El Paso at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska is coming off a 5-7 campaign in Matt Rhule’s first season, which ended in the Huskers missing a bowl game for the seventh consecutive time.
The Huskers are hoping freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola will lead the offense to victory in his debut for the Big Red. He has high expectations placed on his shoulders, and fans are curious to see if he is worth the hype.
This is the first time the Miners and Huskers will meet on the gridiron and fans who are not attending the game can watch on Fox with Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, and Allison Williams on the call.
MORE: Bergen Reilly Ignites Husker Volleyball’s Explosive Home Opener
MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football vs. UTEP
MORE: Three Concerns for Nebraska Football
MORE: Gallery: Nebraska Volleyball Opens Home Season with a Sweep
MORE: Nebraska Football’s ‘Diverse Defense,’ ‘Elite Culture’ Await UTEP
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.