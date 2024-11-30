WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Players Speak After Loss at Iowa
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and some players met with the media after the Huskers fell, 13-10, at Iowa on Black Friday.
In this story:
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and some players met with the media after the Huskers fell, 13-10, at Iowa on Black Friday.
Watch Rhule's full appearance above. Continue scrolling to hear from quarterback Dylan Raiola, defensive lineman Ty Robinson and wide receiver Jahmal Banks.
MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football Loses a Heartbreaker to Iowa - Again!
MORE: Big Ten Football Game of the Week: No. 2 Ohio State vs. Michigan
MORE: Nebraska Football Melts in Second Half, Loses to Iowa on Last-Second Field Goal
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Falls at No. 4 Penn State
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 14 Capsules
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified