WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Players Speak After Pinstripe Bowl Win Over Boston College

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and several players met with the media after the Huskers topped Boston College, 20-15, Saturday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule - Post Pinstripe Bowl vs. Boston College 2024
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule - Post Pinstripe Bowl vs. Boston College 2024
Watch Rhule's full appearance above. Hear from Husker players Ty Robinson, Rahmir Johnson, and Dylan Raiola below.

