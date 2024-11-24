All Huskers

WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Players Speak After Wisconsin Win

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and several players met with the media after the Huskers topped Wisconsin, 44-25, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule - Post Wisconsin 2024
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule - Post Wisconsin 2024 / HuskerMax
In this story:

Watch Rhule's full appearance above. Continue scrolling to hear from quarterback Dylan Raiola, running back Emmett Johnson, wide receiver Jahmal Banks, defensive lineman Ty Robinson, and defensive back Isaac Gifford.

