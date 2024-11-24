WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Players Speak After Wisconsin Win
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and several players met with the media after the Huskers topped Wisconsin, 44-25, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
Watch Rhule's full appearance above. Continue scrolling to hear from quarterback Dylan Raiola, running back Emmett Johnson, wide receiver Jahmal Banks, defensive lineman Ty Robinson, and defensive back Isaac Gifford.
