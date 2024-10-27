WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Postgame; Cornhuskers Fall to Buckeyes
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media after his team fell to No. 4 Ohio State, 21-17.
In this story:
You can watch the full appearance above.
