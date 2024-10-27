All Huskers

WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Postgame; Cornhuskers Fall to Buckeyes

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media after his team fell to No. 4 Ohio State, 21-17.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule - Post Ohio State 2024
You can watch the full appearance above.

