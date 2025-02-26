All Huskers

WATCH: New Nebraska Football Assistants Phil Snow, Phil Simpson, & Daikiel Shorts Jr. Meet with the Media

A trio of new Husker assistants met with the media for the first time in their new roles Wednesday.

Nebraska associate head coach Phil Snow met with the Husker media for the first time in his new role Wednesday.
Nebraska associate head coach Phil Snow met with the Husker media for the first time in his new role Wednesday. / Nebraska Athletics
Associate head coach Phil Simpson, wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr., and Phil Simpson answered questions from the Hawks Media Room. You can watch all three of their appearances below.

