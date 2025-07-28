All Huskers

What is Tom Osborne’s Legacy?

The Common Fans wrap up their series on Tom Osborne by talking about his lasting impact on Nebraska football, and especially his players.

TJ Birkel

Can Tom Osborne's approach still work in today’s era of NIL and the transfer portal? 
Can Tom Osborne's approach still work in today's era of NIL and the transfer portal?
Tom Osborne biographer Henry Cordes of the Omaha World Herald and Brandon Vogel of the Counter Read Newsletter join the Common Fans for the final episode of the Tom Osborne series. 

  • Simply put, TO is the best coach in Nebraska football history, and one of the greatest college football coaches of all time. 
  • Beloved by his players to this day.
  • Deep and lasting connection to his players, built on a concern for them first as people and second as football players.
  • The Lawrence Phillips question. 
  • What if TO had kept coaching? 
  • Can TO’s development-focused approach still work in today’s era of NIL and the transfer portal? 
  • How has the standard of excellence established by Osborne and Devaney affected every Nebraska coach who came after him?
  • And so much more!

Thanks to Henry Cordes and Brandon Vogel for joining us for this fantastic conversation. GBR for LIFE!

