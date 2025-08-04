All Huskers

Will Dana Holgorsen and Mike Ekeler Push Nebraska Football Over the Top in 2025?

The Common Fans discuss the impact offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler will have for Nebraska football in 2025. 

TJ Birkel

Nov. 28, 2008; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebackers coach Mike Ekeler (right) celebrates with Tyler Wortman (53) after Wortman intercepted a pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 40-31.
Nov. 28, 2008; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebackers coach Mike Ekeler (right) celebrates with Tyler Wortman (53) after Wortman intercepted a pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 40-31. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images
In this story:
  • In order to take the patented Year 3 leap under Matt Rhule, the Huskers will almost certainly need to win close games. 
  • What can turn close losses into wins? Improvement on offense and special teams. 
  • Holgorsen brings swagger and a simplified playbook that should work to Dylan Raiola’s benefit.
  • Ekeler brings boundless energy that is infectious to the entire team.
  • Big steps forward by the offense and special teams should be good for 2-4 more wins in 2025.
  • Plus, thoughts on the Big Red Preview practice, beer in Memorial Stadium, and so much more! 

With little more than three weeks before kickoff, the Common Fans help you start getting ready for Husker football! GBR for LIFE!

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch above! 

