Will Nebraska Football’s Dylan Raiola Live Up to the Hype?
Carriker Chronicles returns six days before the true freshman quarterback takes the field for the Huskers. Adam dives into the expectations surrounding Raiola and much more.
In this story:
Adam Carriker discusses the hype & expectations around true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola as Nebraska's season starts. How high is Dylan's ceiling? How low is his floor? What are realistic expectations? Adam breaks down what he's seen in practice, conversations with Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule and what the outlook for the Huskers' season is (potentially ranked)! Kick back and watch the show below.
