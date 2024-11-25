Badgers Go Down 44-25! Husker Nation Breathes a Collective Sigh of Relief
Oh, what a season this could have been! But better late than never. Troy Dannen should back up the truck to keep Mr. Holgorsen around.
Two more wins and a top 15 recruiting class could keep the ship sailing in the right direction. Adam Carriker and Charlie McBride called out that the team would “ascend” in the final two games, and the team delivered. Students and fans alike poured onto the field.
“This is the last time we’ll celebrate like this for six wins,” said Matt Rhule. Amen. The demons are officially exorcised.
On to Iowa City! Happy Thanksgiving.
