Former Huskers Compete at U.S. Olympic Trials
Former Husker Swimmers and Divers competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, Ind., at Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend. Swimmers Gena Jorgenson and JoJo Randby competed in several different events.
Jorgenson competed in the 400, 800 and 1500m Freestyle competitions. She finished with a career best in all three events. In the 400m she finished 31st with a time of 4:14:45. In the 800m she broke the school record with a time of 8:36.72 breaking the school record by eight seconds according to Huskers.com finishing in 11th place. In the 1500m she finished with a time of 16:30.37 and finished in 12th place just four spots away from qualifying for the final according to the school's official website.
Randby competed in the 100m breaststroke finishing in 39th place with a time 1:10.38. according to Huskers.com.
Former Husker Diver Abigail Knapton competed in the U..S. Olympic Team Diving Trials.in Knoxville, Tenn., at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center. She and her teammate Katerina Hoffman placed fourth in the synchronized swimming platform competition with a score of 458.43 according to the School's Offiical Website.
Knapton also competed in the Senior Women Platform competition placing 23rd with a score of 210.95 according to Huskers.com.