How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball in the Diamond Head Classic: Preview, Team Breakdowns, TV Channels
Following a dismal 89-52 loss to Michigan State on the road, the Nebraska men’s basketball team needed a bounce back in a big way.
That bounce back came in the form of a dominant 85-68 victory over a highly-touted Indiana team at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Hoosiers were as hyped as any in the conference, being selected second in the Big Ten preseason poll while bringing in a top-five transfer class in the country over the offseason.
But IU was outclassed by Nebraska, who shot over 65 percent from the field in the first half followed by a defensive effort that stifled the Hoosiers to a 27.8 field goal percentage in the second half to run away. Guard Brice Williams went off with a game-high 30 points with Juwan Gary (14), Connor Essegian (14) and big man Andrew Morgan (10) each reaching double figures to support.
With a momentum-boosting win over a storied program, it gave the Huskers plenty to build on approaching a holiday tournament in the Diamond Head Classic, which features a field that Nebraska can come out on top of.
Here’s all you need to know as NU visits Hawaii for its lone regular-season tournament of the season.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (7-2, 1-1 B1G) vs. Murray State (6-4, 1-1 MVC)
- Full Tournament Bracket
- When: Sunday, December 22
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Time: 8 p.m. CST
- Watch: ESPN
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Murray State Scout
Head Coach: Steve Prohm | 3rd Season in Second Stint; 7th overall at MSU | 139-68 (.671) at Murray State; 236-163 (.591) Career HC | 3x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 8x NBA Draft Picks, 2x OVC Titles, 2x Big 12 titles | Previous head coach at Iowa State | Previous assistant coach at Tulane, Southeastern Louisiana and Centenary.
2023-2024 Record: 12-20 (9-11 MVC, T-7th) | 1x All-MVC Bench Team | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Murray State leads 2-0 (Dec. 30, 2000 last match, 79-71 MSU).
Fun Fact: The Huskers and Racers have faced only twice in school history with both matchups going the way of the Racers. MSU won in the title game of the 1990 San Juan Shootout and a regular season win in December of 2000.
Key Returners: JaCobi Wood, G, Sr. | Nick Ellington, F, Sr. | Alden Applewhite, F, Jr. | Justin Morgan, G, Jr.
Key Additions: AJ Ferguson, G, Sr. (Southern Illinois) | Terence Harcum, G, Sr. (Appalachian State) | Kylen Milton, G, Sr. (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) | KyeRon Lindsay, F, Jr. (Texas Tech).
Key Departures: Quincy Anderson, G (Eligibility) | Rob Perry, G (Eligibility) | Brian Moore Jr., G, Sr. (Norfolk State) | Shawn Walker, Jr., G (Eligibility).
Outlook: Murray State enters an important year in the second stint of head coach Steve Prohm. From 2011-2015, Prohm helped the mid-major to new heights, making a pair of NCAA Tournaments – including a win in the First Round in 2012 – winning two Missouri Valley Conference tournament titles and posting a 104-29 record in four seasons. Prohm catapulted that success into a six-year run at Iowa State, taking over for new Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg who went to become the head coach for the Chicago Bulls.
Prohm went 97-95 in Ames before coming back to Murray State. The success hasn’t all been there for the Racers compared to Prohm’s earlier run with a 35-39 record in just over two complete seasons.
Three of the top five scorers from last year’s 12-20 squad moved on from the program, including leading scorer Quincy Anderson (12.6 PPG), Rob Perry (11.9 PPG) and Brian Moore Jr. (9.2 PPG) who transferred to Norfolk State.
However, JaCobi Wood and Nick Ellington both returned, giving the Racers a pair of returners who produced double-digit points. Wood’s game has grown as a senior, leading the team with 15 points per game. Ellington has remained productive as well with 10.3 points per contest, but Prohm went heavy into the transfer portal to supplement his roster.
Four of the top six scorers came to Murray State from other schools. 6-foot-7 senior guard AJ Ferguson has had the biggest impact with 12.3 PPG for second on the team alongside a team-leading six rebounds per game. He’s exploded on the scene after spending two seasons at Southern Illinois. Senior guard Terence Harcum was an All-Sun Belt Third Team pick last season with Appalachian State, and is now averaging 12.0 PPG. Kylen Milton rounds out the transfer trio with 11.2 points per game after three seasons at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and one year at Western Kentucky. He brings plenty of experience with now 107 games of college basketball experience. Even Texas Tech transfer KyeRon Lindsay brings a spark with 8.3 points per game.
This is a balanced team across the board with its scoring, but it emphasizes three-point shooting with a 38.6 percent mark through nine games this season. The Racers are actually better in defending the three, however, with a 27.9 three-point shooting percentage from opponents.
The Racers don’t have any bad losses on its resume, but going into Sunday they are riding a two-game losing streak with consecutive defeats to Western Kentucky (81-76) and Indiana State (84-74). If Nebraska plays up to its ability, the Huskers should take care of business while having a great chance to win the whole tournament.
Tournament Capsules
Oregon State
Head Coach: Wayne Tinkle | 11th Season at OSU; 19th as Head Coach | 148-179 (.453) at Oregon State; 306-270 (.531) as Head Coach | 5x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 4x Conference titles, 2x Big Sky Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Montana.
2024 Record: 8-2 (0-0 Pac-12) | Wins: Utah Tech, Weber State, Western Oregon, Cal State Fullerton, UC Davis, Idaho, UC Irvine, Sacramento State | Losses: Oregon, North Texas.
Stat Leaders (Per Game): Scoring: Michael Rataj (16.7) | Rebounds: Michael Rataj (9.0) | Assists: Damarco Minor (5.9) | Steals: Michael Rataj & Damarco Minor (2.2) | Blocks: Michael Rataj (1.1) | FG%: Parsa Fallah (64.6%) | 3P%: Nate Kingz (53.8%) | FT%: Michael Rataj (89.4%).
Team Stats (Per Game): Scoring: 76.7 | FG%: 49.3% | 3P%: 38.5% | FT%: 78.7% | Rebounds: 37.0 | Assists: 16.3 | Turnovers: 12.5 | Steals: 8.9 | Blocks: 4.7.
Key Contributors: Michael Rataj, F, Jr. (16.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG) | Parsa Fallah, F, R-Jr. (12.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG) | Nate Kingz, G, R-Jr. (11.0 PPG) | Damarco Minor, G, Sr. (9.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG | Liutauras Lelevicius, G, R-Soph. (7.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG) | Josiah Lake II, G, Soph. (7.4 PPG).
Charleston
Head Coach: Chris Mack | 1st Season at Charleston; 13th as Head Coach | 286-135 (.679) as Head Coach | 1x Final Four, 9x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 3x Conference titles, 1x Big East Coach OTY, Atlantic 10 Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Louisville and Xavier.
2024 Record: 8-2 (0-0 CAA) | Wins: Southern Illinois, South Florida, Florida Atlantic, The Citadel, Northern Kentucky, Tusculum, Saint Joseph's, Wofford. | Losses: Liberty, Rhode Island.
Stat Leaders (Per Game): Scoring: Ante Brzovic (19.5) | Rebounds: Ante Brzovic (8.4) | Assists: CJ Fulton (6.2) | Steals: CJ Fulton (1.6) | Blocks: Ante Brzovic (1.3) | FG%: Ante Brzovic (54.2%) | 3P%: CJ Fulton (50.0%) | FT%: Ante Brzovic (73.7%).
Team Stats (Per Game): Scoring: 79.9 | FG%: 46.9% | 3P%: 36.1% | FT%: 78.5% | Rebounds: 36.7 | Assists: 16.8 | Turnovers: 13.5 | Steals: 7.4 | Blocks: 2.5.
Key Contributors: Ante Brzovic, F, Sr. (19.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG) | AJ Smith, G, Jr. (11.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG) | Deywilk Tavarez, G, Soph. (10.6 PPG) | CJ Fulton, G, Sr. (9.8 PPG, 6.2 APG) | Derrin Boyd, G, Gr. (9.6 PPG) | Lazar Djokovic, F, Soph. (9.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG) | Jaxon Prunty, G, Fr. (7.5 PPG).
Loyola Chicago
Head Coach: Drew Valentine | 4th Season at LUC | 67-40 (.626) as Head Coach | 1x NCAA Tournament Appearance, 1x MVC title; 1x Atlantic 10 title | Previous assistant at Oakland and Michigan State.
2024 Record: 9-1 (0-0 A10) | Wins: Chicago State, Detroit Mercy, Eureka, Princeton, Southern Utah, Tulsa, Eastern Michigan, South Florida, Canisius | Losses: San Francisco.
Stat Leaders (Per Game): Scoring: Des Watson (12.6) | Rebounds: Francis Nwaokorie (5.9) | Assists: Justin Moore (5.3) | Steals: Des Watson (1.1) | Blocks: Miles Rubin (2.3) | FG%: Jalen DeLoach (66.7%) | 3P%: Sheldon Edwards Jr. (38.6%) | FT%: Jalen Quinn (75.0%).
Team Stats (Per Game): Scoring: 79.7 | FG%: 47.2% | 3P%: 36.0% | FT%: 64.3% | Rebounds: 38.3 | Assists: 18.8 | Turnovers: 11.4 | Steals: 7.0 | Blocks: 4.8.
Key Contributors: Des Watson, G, Sr. (12.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG) | Jayden Dawson, G, Jr. (12 PPG) | Sheldon Edwards Jr., G, Gr. (11.6 PPG) | Miles Rubin, C, Soph. (7.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG) | Justin Moore, G, Jr. (7.7 PPG) | Jalen Quinn, G, Jr. (7.7 PPG) | Kymany Houinsou, G, Jr. (6.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG) | Francis Nwaokorie, F, Sr. (6.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG) | Jalen DeLoach, F, Sr. (6.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG).
Oakland
Head Coach: Greg Kampe | 41st Season at Oakland | 703-544 (.564) at Oakland & Career | 7x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 7x regular season conference titles, 4x tournament conference titles | 4x Summit League Coach OTY, 1x GLIAC Coach OTY. | Longest current tenured men’s basketball coach; Third active coach with 600 or more career wins; Fourth-most active career wins.
2024 Record: 3-7 (1-2 Horizon League) | Wins: Defiance College, Toledo, Wright State | Losses: (RV) Boise State, (RV) Illinois, No. 1 Kansas, Eastern Michigan, Youngstown State, No. 20 Michigan State, Cleveland State.
Stat Leaders (Per Game): Scoring: DQ Cole (12.8) | Rebounds: Buru Naivalurua (7.3) | Assists: Jaylen Jones (3.9) | Steals: Jayson Woodrich (1.1) | Blocks: Allen Mukeba (1.8) | FG%: Allen Mukeba (51.0%) | 3P%: Malcolm Christie (33.3%) | FT%: DQ Cole (85.7%).
Team Stats (Per Game): Scoring: 62.7 | FG%: 40.8% | 3P%: 28.6% | FT%: 59.6% | Rebounds: 34.4 | Assists: 11.3 | Turnovers: 10.9 | Steals: 5.9 | Blocks: 2.8.
Key Contributors: DQ Cole, G, Sr. (12.8 PPG, 4.1 RPG) | Allen Mukeba, F, Gr. (12.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG) | Buru Naivalurua, F, Sr. (11.4 PPG, 7.3 RPG) | Malcolm Christie, G, Sr. (8.0 PPG) | Jayson Woodrich, G/F, Gr. (5.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG) | Jaylen Jones, G, Soph. (5.0 PPG, 3.9 APG, 3.8 RPG).
Charlotte
Head Coach: Aaron Fearne | 2nd Season at Charlotte; 15th as Head Coach | 25-16 (.610) at Charlotte | NBL Coach OTY, 2z QBL Coach OTY 2x QBL Champion |Charlotte Interim HC for 2023-2024 season before being elevated; 13 years as head coach in Australian Professional Basketball.
2024 Record: 6-4 (0-0 AAC) | Wins: Presbyterian, Richmond, Gardner-Webb, Livingstone, Georgia State, West Georgia | Losses: Utah State, Long Island, ETSU, Davidson.
Stat Leaders (Per Game): Scoring: Nik Graves (16.7) | Rebounds: Jaehshon Thomas (4.0) | Assists: Nik Graves (3.2) | Steals: Robert Braswell IV (1.1) | Blocks: Robert Braswell IV (0.7) | FG%: Giancarlo Rosado (55.8%) | 3P%: Robert Braswell IV (46.3%) | FT%: Robert Braswell IV (86.4%).
Team Stats (Per Game): Scoring: 72.4 | FG%: 43.1% | 3P%: 30.3% | FT%: 71.6% | Rebounds: 33.3 | Assists: 14.1 | Turnovers: 8.7 | Steals: 5.3 | Blocks: 2.1.
Key Contributors: Nik Graves, G, Jr. (16.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.2 APG) | Robert Braswell IV, G, Gr. (13.9 PPG, 46.3 3P%) | Giancarlo Rosado, F, Gr. (12.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG) | Jaehshon Thomas, G, Jr. (10.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG) | Rich Rolf, F, R-Soph. (5.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG) | Dean Reiber, F, R-Sr. (5.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG) | Kylan Blackmon, G, R-Sr. (5.1 PPG, 2.3 RPG) | Isaiah Folkes, G, Sr. (4.6 PPG, 3.0 RPG).
Hawaii
Head Coach: Eran Ganot | 10th Season at Hawaii | 162-105 (.607) at Hawaii; 165-107 (.607) Career record | 1x NCAA Tournament Appearance, 1x Big West Regular Season & Tournament title, 1x Big West Coach OTY | 3-2 as acting HC for St. Mary’s (CA.) in 2013-2014.
2024 Record: 6-3 (0-1 Big West) | Wins: Life Pacific, San Jose State, Pacific, Weber State, Hawaii Pacific, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi | Losses: North Carolina, Grand Canyon, Long Beach State.
Stat Leaders (Per Game): Scoring: Gytis Nemeikša (14.0) | Rebounds: Tanner Christensen (7.6) | Assists: Marcus Greene (2.4) | Steals: Aaron Hunkin-Claytor (0.9) | Blocks: Tanner Christensen (1.1) | FG%: Tanner Christensen (69.0%) | 3P%: Kody Williams (51.4%) | FT%: Marcus Greene (91.7%).
Team Stats (Per Game): Scoring: 74.7 | FG%: 47.1% | 3P%: 34.5% | FT%: 68.3% | Rebounds: 36.3 | Assists: 11.9 | Turnovers: 12.3 | Steals: 3.9 | Blocks: 2.9.
Key Contributors: Gytis Nemeikša, F, Sr. (14.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG) | Tanner Christensen, C, Gr. (12.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 69.0 FG%) | Marcus Greene, G, Sr. (11.7 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.4 APG) | Kody Williams, G, Jr. (8.2 PPG, 51.4 3P%) | Tom Beattie, G, Soph. (7.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG) | Akira Jacobs, F, Soph. (7.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG) | Ryan Rapp, G, Sr. (7.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG) | Harry Rouhliadeff, F, Jr. (5.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG).
MORE: Lexi Rodriguez Expresses Gratitude as She Says Goodbye to Nebraska Volleyball
MORE: Georgia Transfer Defensive Back Justyn Rhett Commits to Nebraska
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls at No. 17 Georgia Tech
MORE: Dave Feit’s Historical College Football Playoffs: The Post-Osborne Nebraska Teams
MORE: Purdue Transfer Quarterback Marcos Davila Commits to Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.