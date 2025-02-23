Husker Doc Talk: Tennessee Series Canceled, No Nebraska Football Spring Game

All Huskers

In this episode of the Doc Talk Podcast, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice break down Nebraska’s decision to cancel its highly anticipated home-and-home football series with Tennessee. It's a move that makes sense financially for the program but cheats the fans out of a showdown with a big-name program. 

The Huskers are also scrapping the 2025 spring game. Nebraska won’t hold its annual fan showcase—marking the end of a tradition that regularly draws over 60,000 fans. What does this mean for recruiting, fan engagement and the program's overall direction?

Rob and Travis give their unfiltered thoughts on both decisions, what it says about Matt Rhule’s long-term plan, and why some fans are growing frustrated with the program's cautious approach.

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 