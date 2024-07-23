Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen on Beer Sales, Natural Turf and More
Nebraska athletic director Troy Danned has been in charge of Husker Athletics for four months. Talk about drinking water from a fire hose! The landscape of college athletics is changing almost daily, but the expectations haven't changed. The expectation is to win.
Troy called the Doc Talk podcast during our live show on the day he was hired. He promised to sit down with us once he got settled in, and he makes good on that promise in this Husker Doc Talk podcast edition. He was not in the basement with a beer but rather in his office in the North Stadium.
However, the topic of alcohol did come up. Nebraska is now the last team in the Big Ten Conference that does not allow beer sales. Will this change anytime soon? We ask the important question. We also dive deep into the transition from FieldTurf to natural grass, the stadium renovation project, and so much more.
The season is just over a month away, and Dannen feels right at home in Lincoln. He understands what is expected and the passion of Husker fans. Enjoy the interview as you listen or watch below!
