2026 4-Star QB Michael Clayton II Has Nebraska Football in Top 7
Nebraska football remains in the hunt for another talented 2026 quarterback.
Michael Clayton II is a four-star (Rivals) quarterback from Sanford, Florida. The Seminole High School QB is 6-4, 195 pounds.
Clayton visited Nebraska for the weekend of the Colorado game. He boasts offers from more than a couple dozen programs, including Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, NC State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, and Tennessee.
Nebraska already has two commits for the 2026 class, including three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola.
