All Huskers

2026 4-Star QB Michael Clayton II Has Nebraska Football in Top 7

A four-star quarterback in the 2026 class has Nebraska in his top seven.

Kaleb Henry

2026 four-star quarterback Michael Clayton II looks to throw the ball for Seminole High School.
2026 four-star quarterback Michael Clayton II looks to throw the ball for Seminole High School. / @MikeClaytonQB1 on X
In this story:

Nebraska football remains in the hunt for another talented 2026 quarterback.

Michael Clayton II is a four-star (Rivals) quarterback from Sanford, Florida. The Seminole High School QB is 6-4, 195 pounds.

Clayton visited Nebraska for the weekend of the Colorado game. He boasts offers from more than a couple dozen programs, including Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, NC State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, and Tennessee.

Nebraska already has two commits for the 2026 class, including three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola.

MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2025 3-Star WR Bryson Hayes Flips Commitment to Kansas

MORE: Late Run Pushes No. 23 Nebraska Women's Basketball Past Southeastern Louisiana

MORE: Big Ten Football Week 11 Capsules

MORE: Jeremy Pernell: Is a Staff Shakeup on the Horizon for Nebraska?

MORE: Nebraska Wrestling Opens Season with Win Over Utah Valley, 32-7

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Recruiting