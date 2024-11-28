2026 Wide Receiver Blaise LaVista Details Nebraska Football Recruiting Visit
Blaise LaVista details historic visit to Nebraska as the Huskers clinch a bowl game.
Nebraska football had plenty of recruits on campus this past weekend. The Cornhuskers defeated the Wisconsin Badgers to advance to their first bowl game in several years. The fans stormed the field and gave recruits an unforgettable atmosphere.
One of the recruits to make it to campus was Blaise LaVista. LaVista is a three-star wide receiver from Libertyville High School in Libertyville, Illinois.
Following the visit, LaVista caught up with HuskerMax.
“I loved the visit, the hospitality and people in the recruiting department made me feel at home and I had a great time,” LaVista said. “I talked with Coach (Garret) McGuire, Coach (Taylor) Richards, and Coach (EJ) Barthel and it went great.”
LaVista was able to enjoy the visit with his friend. The overall experience has Nebraska high on his list of potential schools.
“They jumped up in choices after this weekend,” LaVista said. “They are definitely one of my top schools.”
