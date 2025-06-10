All Huskers

Husker Commit Trae Taylor Names New Nebraska Football Peer Recruiting Target

Nebraska football recruiting target Hayden Ainsworth is a priority for Trae Taylor as well

Caleb Sisk

Hayden Ainsworth on his Nebraska Cornhuskers official visit
Hayden Ainsworth on his Nebraska Cornhuskers official visit / Hayden Ainsworth
In this story:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have official visits in full swing with many of their top targets coming to town, as the Huskers get one last crack at their top targets.

One of the players to visit the Huskers is Hayden Ainsworth, who is a 2026 four-star (Rivals) offensive tackle from Biloxi, Mississippi. The Mississippi high school star isn't just a target for the coaching staff, but for a Nebraska commit as well.

Next. Husker Recruiting Central: 2026. Husker Recruiting Central: 2026. dark

Ainsworth made a post on X detailing the time he had in Lincoln.

"Had a FANTASTIC time at @HuskerFootball this weekend."

The post would be quote-tweeted by the Huskers' 2027 quarterback commit, Trae Taylor, from Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois.

"Yes I want him in Lincoln. @HuskerFootball nation you know what time it is," Taylor posted to social media.

The talented prospect has done a fantastic job when it comes to peer recruiting, as he takes great pride in doing this for not only the 2027 recruiting class but also the 2026 recruiting class.

More from Nebraska on SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting