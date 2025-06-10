Husker Commit Trae Taylor Names New Nebraska Football Peer Recruiting Target
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have official visits in full swing with many of their top targets coming to town, as the Huskers get one last crack at their top targets.
One of the players to visit the Huskers is Hayden Ainsworth, who is a 2026 four-star (Rivals) offensive tackle from Biloxi, Mississippi. The Mississippi high school star isn't just a target for the coaching staff, but for a Nebraska commit as well.
Ainsworth made a post on X detailing the time he had in Lincoln.
"Had a FANTASTIC time at @HuskerFootball this weekend."
The post would be quote-tweeted by the Huskers' 2027 quarterback commit, Trae Taylor, from Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois.
"Yes I want him in Lincoln. @HuskerFootball nation you know what time it is," Taylor posted to social media.
The talented prospect has done a fantastic job when it comes to peer recruiting, as he takes great pride in doing this for not only the 2027 recruiting class but also the 2026 recruiting class.
