All Huskers

Husker QB Commit Trae Taylor Peer Recruiting 4-Star Edge Zane Rowe

Trae Taylor has his sights set on many recruits including Zane Rowe who is a top target for him and the Huskers.

Caleb Sisk

Zane Rowe on his visit to Nebraska
Zane Rowe on his visit to Nebraska / @ZaneRowe0 on X
In this story:

With the No. 1 target in the fold, Nebraska football is offically on the board with the class of 2027.

But one recruit a great class does not make, and that's where four-star quarterback Trae Taylor is already going to work. The future Husker has been peer recruiting, including chiming in on posts about four-star edge rusher Zen Rowe.

After Rivals posted where Rowe was catching passes during a tight end drill, Taylor quoted the post with, "Ok (Zane Rowe) nice and smooth."

The Texas prospect and Guyer High School edge rusher is quickly becoming a priority for a number of schools. Rowe already holds more than two-dozen scholarship offers, including from Nebraska, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and more.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting