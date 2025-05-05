Husker QB Commit Trae Taylor Peer Recruiting 4-Star Edge Zane Rowe
With the No. 1 target in the fold, Nebraska football is offically on the board with the class of 2027.
But one recruit a great class does not make, and that's where four-star quarterback Trae Taylor is already going to work. The future Husker has been peer recruiting, including chiming in on posts about four-star edge rusher Zen Rowe.
After Rivals posted where Rowe was catching passes during a tight end drill, Taylor quoted the post with, "Ok (Zane Rowe) nice and smooth."
The Texas prospect and Guyer High School edge rusher is quickly becoming a priority for a number of schools. Rowe already holds more than two-dozen scholarship offers, including from Nebraska, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and more.
