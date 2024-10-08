Memorial Stadium 'Insane and Loud' for 2026 Nebraska Football Recruit
Nebraska football recruits were treated to a traditional Big Ten slugfest on Saturday, with the Huskers emerging victorious, 14-7, over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Among the visitors was 2026 tight end Mason Bonner.
A 6-6, 190-pound prospect at Mullen High School in Denver, Colorado, Bonner is currently unrated from the major recruiting services. Still, he holds offers from schools like Minnesota and Washington State.
Bonner caught up with HuskerMax after his visit to Lincoln.
“My visit was great, I had a lot of fun and the atmosphere was awesome,” Bonner said. “I spoke with Cole Nowak, Keith Williams, Marcus Satterfield, and Dominic Raiola. They just told me to keep working and keep my head down.”
Besides talking with several coaches, including offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, Bonner was able to chat with a current 2025 commit.
“I talked to Jamarion Parker. We just said what's up and asked about positions. He was cool to talk to,” Bonner said.
As far as the game was concerned, a tight game to the end meant an engaged atmospher from start to finish.
“The game was great it was close towards the end but the atmosphere was insane and loud,” Bonner said.
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruit Tyson Terry Reassures Fans of Commitment
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 4-Star QB Trae Taylor Rates Visit '10 out of 10'
MORE: Faith, Teammates Motivated Nebraska Football's Brian Buschini to Spectacular Saturday
MORE: Playoff Reflections after Week 6 + Remaining Undefeated Teams
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Not So Special Teams
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.