Nebraska a Finalist for Offensive Tackle Who Had ‘Perfect’ Official Visit to Lincoln
Nebraska is one of three finalists to land offensive tackle Leon Noil Jr., a Class of 2026 recruit, he told Rivals.com.
The Huskers are in Noil’s final group along with Baylor and Mississippi State.
Noil said he will make a final decision on July 7.
He is ranked a three-star prospect by rivals.com and 247 Sports. He plays at Edna Carr High School in New Orleans. Noil is 6-foot-5, 265 pounds. After his June 12 official visit to Nebraska, Noil said the visit was “perfect," according to On3sports network.
Noil took official visits to his three finalists in June — June 6 at Baylor and June 20 at Mississippi State.
Noil posted on X (formerly Twitter) after his official visit to Nebraska: “Great Weekend in Lincoln!”
Rivals.com reported that Noil has 18 offers.
In 2024, Noil played left tackle on Edna Karr High’s Division I Select state championship team.
The Huskers have commitments from eight players in the Class of 2026, including two offensive linemen — Hayden Ainsworth, of Biloxi (Miss.) High, and Rex Waterman, of Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton High.
More From Nebraska on SI
