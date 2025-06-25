All Huskers

Nebraska a Finalist for Offensive Tackle Who Had ‘Perfect’ Official Visit to Lincoln

Three-star recruit Leon Noil Jr. will decide among Huskers, Baylor, Mississippi State

Chuck Bausman

Leon Noil Jr. is a three-star recruit from Edna Karr High in New Orleans.
Leon Noil Jr. is a three-star recruit from Edna Karr High in New Orleans. / Leon Noil
In this story:

Nebraska is one of three finalists to land offensive tackle Leon Noil Jr., a Class of 2026 recruit, he told Rivals.com.

The Huskers are in Noil’s final group along with Baylor and Mississippi State.

Noil said he will make a final decision on July 7.

He is ranked a three-star prospect by rivals.com and 247 Sports. He plays at Edna Carr High School in New Orleans. Noil is 6-foot-5, 265 pounds. After his June 12 official visit to Nebraska, Noil said the visit was “perfect," according to On3sports network.

Noil took official visits to his three finalists in June — June 6 at Baylor and June 20 at Mississippi State. 

Noil posted on X (formerly Twitter) after his official visit to Nebraska: “Great Weekend in Lincoln!”

Rivals.com reported that Noil has 18 offers.

In 2024, Noil played left tackle on Edna Karr High’s Division I Select state championship team.

The Huskers have commitments from eight players in the Class of 2026, including two offensive linemen — Hayden Ainsworth, of Biloxi (Miss.) High, and Rex Waterman, of Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton High.

More From Nebraska on SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Chuck Bausman
CHUCK BAUSMAN

Chuck Bausman is a writer for Nebraska on SI. Chuck formerly was the Executive Sports Editor of the Philadelphia Daily News, Executive Sports Editor of the Courier-Post in South Jersey and Sports Copy Editor for the Detroit Free Press. He has been a Big Ten enthusiast for nearly forever. He learned how to cuss by watching Philly sports. You can reach Chuck at: bausmac@icloud.com

Home/Recruiting