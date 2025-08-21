Nebraska Basketball Bringing in Top 2028 Illinois Wing Cole Kelly for Weekend Visit
Recruiting season always brings a buzz, and Nebraska basketball is at the center of it this weekend.
Cole Kelly isn’t just another high school standout, and for coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff, this visit is more than just another name on the board. It’s a chance to bring one of the Midwest’s top young players into the fold.
Let’s Check Cole Kelly’s Profile
According to a report from On3’s Robin Washut, the Huskers are set to host 2028 prospect Cole Kelly on campus.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound wing is from Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, Illinois. The athlete has already carved out a reputation as one of the premier talents in his class. Prep Hoops currently ranks him as the No. 1 overall player in Illinois for the 2028 class. It’s a distinction that carries weight in a state known for producing big-time basketball prospects.
His recruitment is already heating up, too. Kelly has scholarship offers also from Illinois, DePaul, and Drake. This means that Nebraska will have to battle established regional programs for his commitment. But the fact that he’s making the trip to Lincoln shows the Huskers are firmly in the mix.
What makes Kelly such a hot commodity is his complete game. His size and length give him the look of a modern small forward. Meanwhile, his playing style makes him a true two-way threat. Coaches love his ability to guard multiple positions, and his defensive instincts set him apart from many players his age.
Nebraska’s Recruiting Momentum
The numbers back up the hype. As a freshman at Neuqua Valley, Kelly averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and one block per game. Those stats paint the picture of a player who doesn’t just score but also controls the glass and disrupts opponents on defense. For a Nebraska program working to raise its ceiling in the Big Ten, adding a player like Kelly could be transformative.
The timing of Kelly’s visit couldn’t be better for Hoiberg and his staff. Nebraska has been steadily building momentum through the transfer portal and a series of strong commitments.
Kelly’s visit signals that the Huskers are serious about keeping pace in a competitive recruiting landscape. With his profile rising quickly, every step of his recruiting journey will be closely watched, and Nebraska has a chance to make a lasting impression this weekend.
For the Huskers, the hope is that hosting the No. 1 player in Illinois turns into more than just a headline. For Kelly, it’s another step in a process that already has the Midwest basketball world paying close attention.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.