Nebraska Football's Offer 'Very Special' for 2026 Recruit
Getting in early is key in many recruiting battles, and Nebraska football has managed to be one of the first in line for a 2026 prospect.
One recruit the Huskers got to the front of the line for is 2026 athlete Ty'lan Fortune. The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete plays for Leake Central High School in Mississippi.
Following his offer, Fortune caught up with HuskerMax.
“My offer means the most to me (because) it’s my first D1 offer so far. It makes this offer very special,” Fortune said.
Fortune did pick up an offer from Ole Miss as well. Right now, those are his only two offers, and two places he hopes to be able to get visits scheduled to.
“I have hopes to visit,” Fortune said. ”I am supposed to be visiting soon! Nebraska fans and support makes them unique so I’m very intrigued by seeing how that continues moving forward.”
Nebraska's 2026 class currently sits at two commits. Those are three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte and three star quarterback Dayton Raiola.
