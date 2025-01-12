All Huskers

Nebraska Football Offers 2026 3-Star Offensive Lineman Jalayne Miller

Jalayne Miller gains his Nebraska Cornhuskers offer. HuskerMax has the full scoop below.

Caleb Sisk

Jalayne Miller posing for a picture.
Jalayne Miller posing for a picture. / @JalayneM07/X
In this story:

Nebraska football extended scholarship offers to a number of players over the past week.

One of those offers went to 2026 three-star offensive lineman Jalayne Miller. The 6-6, 300-pound prospect plays at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Millers is the second best player in Arizona and 570th in the nation. He's the No. 47 inside offensive lineman in the class.

Miller holds offers from Nebraska, Stanford, Tennessee, Arizona, Washington, and more.

MORE: I-80 Club: Is Dylan Raiola Forcing Things At Nebraska?

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Rutgers: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball at No. 20 Purdue: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: Will Nebraska Football Make Special Teams Special Again?

MORE: Cinematic Recap for Nebraska Women's Basketball's Upset Over No. 20 Michigan State

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting