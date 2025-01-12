Nebraska Football Offers 2026 3-Star Offensive Lineman Jalayne Miller
Jalayne Miller gains his Nebraska Cornhuskers offer. HuskerMax has the full scoop below.
In this story:
Nebraska football extended scholarship offers to a number of players over the past week.
One of those offers went to 2026 three-star offensive lineman Jalayne Miller. The 6-6, 300-pound prospect plays at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Millers is the second best player in Arizona and 570th in the nation. He's the No. 47 inside offensive lineman in the class.
Miller holds offers from Nebraska, Stanford, Tennessee, Arizona, Washington, and more.
