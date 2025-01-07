Nebraska Football Offers 2026 3-Star Wide Receiver Luc Weaver
Nebraska football's recent slew of recruiting offers has hit seemingly every corner of the country.
Among the offers is one out to the West Coast with 2026 three-star wide receiver Luc Weaver. The 6-3, 194-pound prospect plays for Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California.
According to 247Sports, Weaver is the No. 31 player in California and No. 47 wide receiver in the class.
Nebraska is the latest to offer the Californian. Weaver also holds offers from Washington, Minnesota, Portland State, Kansas, San Jose State, San Diego State, and Colorado State.
According to Weaver's social media, this past season he finished with 1,402 all-purpose yards. He made 53 catches for 1,024 yards and 10 touchdowns.
