Nebraska Football Offers 2026 4-Star Safety Xavier Lherisse
Nebraska football's recent success in Florida has the Big Red hoping for more with upcoming recruits.
The Huskers are dipping into the Sunshine State again, this time with a scholarship offer to 2026 safety Xavier Lherisse. The four-star prospect plays at Eua Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Lherisse is the 57th-ranked player in Florida and 353rd in the nation. He's the No. 29 safety in the class.
Lherisse holds dozens of offers, including from Nebraska, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, and many more.
Nebraska recently made several staff changes, including elevating John Butler to defensive coordinator and brining in Addison Williams to coach the secondary. The new staff is showing early they are not afraid to chase top talent to become future Huskers.
