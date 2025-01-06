Nebraska Football Offers 2026 4-Star Tight End Lincoln Watkins
While Nebraska football is getting a boost in 2025 as Heinrich Haarberg changes positions to tight end, the Huskers are also looking to the future of the position.
NU has offered 2026 prospect Lincoln Watkins. The four-star (Rivals) athlete plays for Port Huron Northern in Michigan.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Watkins is the 7th-ranked prospect in Michigan and 385th in the nation. He's the No. 20 tight end in the class.
Watkins holds dozens of offers, including from Big Ten programs Oregon, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan, and more. This past fall he also visited Ohio State.
