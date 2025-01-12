Nebraska Football Offers 2026 4-Star Wide Receiver Nalin Scott
Nebraska football continues to go heavy into wide receiver recruiting.
After bringing in a number of transfer portal wide receivers, the Huskers have been offering high school wideouts recently. One of those offers went to 2026 four-star Nalin Scott.
Scott is a 6-3, 200-pound prospect at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. His offer list includes Nebraska, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Auburn, Tennessee, and more.
Nebraska seems to be getting into Scott’s recruitment late and will need to gain some ground. The best way to do that is by getting him on a visit. That isn’t impossible considering the Huskers are coming off their best season in several years and are showing promising signs of improvement.
MORE: Nebraska Football Offers 2026 3-Star Offensive Tackle Rex Waterman
MORE: Nebraska Football Offers 2028 Edge Rusher Jalanie George
MORE: Nebraska Football Offers 2026 3-Star Offensive Lineman Jalayne Miller
MORE: I-80 Club: Is Dylan Raiola Forcing Things At Nebraska?
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Rutgers: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.