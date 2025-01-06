Nebraska Football Offers 2027 4-Star Offensive Tackle Kennedy Brown
Nebraska football, to the contrary of what some Husker fans on social media believe, is not just recruiting skill position players.
The Huskers recently offered one of the best offensive lineman in the 2027 class. Kenney Brown is a four-star (247Sports) offensive tackle out of Texas.
Brown stands in at 6-5 and 285 pounds. He's listed as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2027 class from 247Sports.
A number of schools have offered the talented prospect already, including Nebraska who did so on Monday.
“Great way to start off 2025 blessed to receive another offer to Nebraska,” Brown said on social media.
Other schools that have thrown their name into the mix include Tennessee, SMU, TCU, and many more.
Nebraska will have plenty of time to get the upcoming junior on a visit and will likely recruit him heavily until his decision to commit to a school. Brown is a target for many schools and Nebraska is now officially one of them and one could assume that the Huskers won’t go down without a fight in this one.
