Nebraska Football Offers 2027 Linebacker Cade Haug
Nebraska football continues to look to the future.
The Huskers have been extending a number of scholarship offers to future classes, with confirmation of one coming out Monday from a 2027 linebacker. Cade Haug plays for Kingwood High School in Texas.
Haug is teammates with four-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, who also picked up a Nebraska offer recently.
Haug plays on both sides of the ball, but projects as a linebacker. The 6-2, 215-pound prospect also has offers from UTEP and Houston.
Nebraska will likely try to get the Houston, Texas athlete on a visit with plenty of time to do so. The Huskers are likely a leader in his recruitment. With him being teammates with Brown, the sky is the limit for their 2027 class in Texas. They will likely visit the Cornhuskers together when or if that time comes.
