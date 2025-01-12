Nebraska Football Offers 2028 Defensive Lineman Caleb Tucker
Nebraska football has continued its recent run of offering prospects by offering one of the nation’s best freshman.
The Huskers have offered 2028 defensive lineman Caleb Tucker. The 6-5, 355-pound prospect plays at Mount Carmel High School in Chicago.
Tucker is currently unranked, just like the vast majority of freshman prospects in the nation. However, that hasn’t stopped schools from seeing what makes Tucker so special.
The youngster's offer list includes Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin. He was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American.
Nebraska will continue to build a relationship over time with one of the nation’s best underclassmen. They have plenty of time to do so which gives them and the rest of the teams currently in Tucker’s recruitment a fighting chance at this stage in his process.
MORE: Nebraska Football Offers 2026 4-Star Wide Receiver Nalin Scott
MORE: Nebraska Football Offers 2026 3-Star Offensive Tackle Rex Waterman
MORE: Nebraska Football Offers 2028 Edge Rusher Jalanie George
MORE: Nebraska Football Offers 2026 3-Star Offensive Lineman Jalayne Miller
MORE: I-80 Club: Is Dylan Raiola Forcing Things At Nebraska?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.