Nebraska Football Offers 2028 Edge Rusher Jalanie George
John Butler has coached just one game as Nebraska's defensive coordinator, but he's already looking a few seasons ahead at how to make the Blackshirts even better.
Among the numerous scholarship offers that went out this past week, one found its way to edge rusher Jalanie George. The 2028 prospect is 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, playing for Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona.
You read the correctly: 6-5, 240 as a high school freshman.
George was named to the MaxPreps All-Freshman first team. His offer list includes Nebraska, Georgia, Arizona, Kansas, and Texas A&M.
What makes this such an intriguing situation is Nebraska is early in his recruitment, which allows the Huskers to make a statement early. Schools that come on later will have to do more to catch up to the schools recruiting him early on.
MORE: Nebraska Football Offers 2026 3-Star Offensive Lineman Jalayne Miller
MORE: I-80 Club: Is Dylan Raiola Forcing Things At Nebraska?
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Rutgers: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball at No. 20 Purdue: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Will Nebraska Football Make Special Teams Special Again?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.